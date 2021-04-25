Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 5

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The arrivals of Alex Kirilloff and Nico Hoerner should pique the interest of fantasy baseball players.

The pair of top prospects received calls from the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs, respectively, in the past few days. Kirilloff was inserted right into the Minnesota order Friday, and Hoerner produced a three-hit game in his second appearance of the young season.

While the young hitters have the attention of waiver-wire explorers, a hurler on the opposite end of the age spectrum should intrigue them as well.

Adam Wainwright is coming off his best outing of the season, and he has one of the league's most favorable matchups ahead in Week 5.