NFL Draft 2021: Notable Picks from Mel Kiper and Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins made one of the biggest moves of the pre-draft period by trading the No. 3 pick to the San Francisco 49ers. They then moved back up to the No. 6 spot after making a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mel Kiper of ESPN doesn't think Miami is done trading. Kiper has the Dolphins moving up two spots to the No. 4 overall pick, though said pick might come as a slight surprise.

The Dolphins would seem strong candidates to take a wide receiver. But Kiper believes Miami will trade up to select Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

So why would the Dolphins give up draft capital to take a tight end when they could likely get a top wideout at No. 6? Kiper reasons Miami could run dual-tight end sets with Pitts and Mike Gesicki, both of whom can line up out wide.

Pitts is garnering plenty of attention for his athleticism. He averaged 17.9 yards per reception this past season, finishing his junior campaign with 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. Pitts then ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, a remarkable time for a 6'6", 245-pound tight end.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might have to move back up if Pitts is the player of interest. The Gators star said earlier in April that the Atlanta Falcons—the owners of the No. 4 selection—are "pretty interested" in him, per Kelsey Conway of Falcons.com.

But it might be worth it to select an athletic phenom like Pitts, who could be an awesome weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside Gesicki and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Will Fuller V.