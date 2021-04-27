5 2021 NFL Draft Picks Who Would Be Huge Round 1 Mistakes

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Coming out of the collegiate ranks, every NFL prospect has some upside. Some players have a higher ceiling than others, and those blue-chip talents usually stand out as potential first-round picks.

In some cases, the fine line between good and top-level prospects isn't clear. Some evaluators place a high value on physical traits in the absence of production. Some players have extensive injury histories that could scare off several teams.

Whatever the case, we cannot pin down draft projections to an exact science. A player who's a first-round talent on one big board may not land on another club's radar.

With that said, we're going to suggest teams think twice about selecting a handful of prospects in the first round. Each player has at least one significant area of concern, which may include durability issues, lack of production or technical shortcomings in his skill set.

Typically, first-round picks are expected to make an immediate and long-lasting impact. But the five players below need more time to develop in order to contribute at the pro level, or they may have trouble earning second contracts as roster cornerstones.