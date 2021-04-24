    Johnny Manziel on Possible Comeback: 'Football Is in the Rearview Mirror for Me'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE- In this March 24, 2019, file photo,Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on before an AAF football game against the Birmingham Iron in Memphis, Tenn. After a self-destructing pro career that never close to matching his enormous potential, Manziel says he's done with the game that gave him his catchy moniker (Johnny Football), even as he's dabbling in a fledgling, fan-controlled arena league that was set to begin play Saturday night in suburban Atlanta. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Johnny Manziel doesn't have any plans to resume a professional football career.

    Speaking to the SEC Network during Texas A&M's spring game Saturday (h/t Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South), Manziel said "football is in the rearview mirror for me."

    Manziel has not officially filed retirement paperwork with the NFL, but he's been consistent in saying that a comeback attempt likely isn't in the cards for him.

    "In the past, probably, is the way I'd characterize it," Manziel told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal in June 2020 when asked about his football career (h/t Sports Illustrated's Jenna West). "I've finally got to a point where I'm trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field."

    Even though Manziel doesn't appear anxious to resume a full-time football career, he hasn't completely stayed away from the game. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner played 11 games for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL during the 2018 season.

    Manziel appeared in two games for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football in March 2019. The 28-year-old played in three games with the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league during its debut season in February.

    After two successful years as the starting quarterback at Texas A&M, Manziel declared for the 2014 NFL draft. He was selected No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns but appeared in just 15 games over two seasons before being released in March 2016.

