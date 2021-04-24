Tony Romo Shoots 2nd-Round 76, Misses Cut at Veritex Bank Championship

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo finished in last place at the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship after shooting a five-over 76 in Saturday's second round at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Romo, who posted a six-over 77 in Thursday's first round, missed the Korn Ferry Tour cut by 17 shots. He recorded three bogeys, a double bogey and no birdies in Round 2.

The 41-year-old California native is an accomplished golfer. He's a two-time winner (2018 and 2019) in the American Century Championship, an annual tournament featuring athletes and celebrities, and he's attempted to qualify for several PGA Tour events, including the U.S. Open.

Romo accepted a sponsor's exemption to play in the Veritex Bank Championship, an event he was scheduled to play last year before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been working hard on my game over the last few months," he said in March. "I can't wait to play in front of a home crowd at Texas Rangers Golf Club, and I hope to make a little noise during the championship."

Romo created a stir when he carded an eagle on his first hole of the tournament Thursday, and he rolled in three other birdies during his opening round. He wasn't able to limit his mistakes enough to contend, however, as he had seven bogeys or worse in Round 1.

"You can't make the big numbers," the four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection told reporters Thursday. "It's too hard to come back from triple bogeys and double bogeys."

The former quarterback, who now works as a CBS Sports NFL broadcaster, did a better job of avoiding those round-ruining errors Saturday—his second round was delayed a day by Friday's rain—but it came at the cost of not having as many good looks for birdie.

It's unclear whether Romo is planning any further pro events in the near future, but he'll likely return seeking another title in the American Century Championship, which is scheduled to run July 9-11 in Nevada.