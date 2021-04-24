    Jake Paul Posts Instagram Videos Taunting Dana White over $1M Ben Askren Claim

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The online sparring between Jake Paul and Dana White continued Saturday with the YouTube star taunting the UFC president on Instagram.

    In an Instagram story posted on his official account, Paul called out White for saying that he would bet $1 million on Ben Askren to beat Paul in their boxing match.

    The story features clips of White saying he would bet on Askren, as well as clips after the fight when he said he never put a legal wager on the fight.

    Paul scored a TKO win over Askren in the main event of their April 17 bout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Snoop Dogg, who works with Triller Fight Club to promote celebrity fights, called out White in the ring immediately after Paul's victory.

    White jokingly said last month on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast that he would wager $1 million on Askren, who previously fought for UFC, to beat Paul.

    In the wake of Paul and Snoop Dogg's comments, White told Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports (h/t Simon Samano of MMA Junkie) that he never made any bet on the fight.

    "I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night," said White. "I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody."

    Despite White's insistence that he doesn't have to pay up, Paul is showing no indications that he will let the topic rest until he gets what he wants.

