Kamaru Usman and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 261

1 of 10

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal's left hand dangled limply in the air.

But it was the only part of his body still moving.

The perpetually chatty Miami-based welterweight was all but vaporized by a single right-hand from champion Kamaru Usman, cutting short their highly anticipated title rematch just 62 seconds into the second frame of a scheduled five-rounder in the UFC 261 main event.

"Wow," Masvidal mouthed to himself, shaking his head as Usman's hand was officially raised.

Upon further review, his exclamation was apt.

"Jacksonville, Florida, you all said you wanted violence. You're welcome," said Usman, who's defended the belt four times since winning it in March 2019. "I told everyone I'm still getting better. The sky's the limit for me."

It was indeed a far cry from the mat-heavy first dance between the two, won by Usman via unanimous decision nine months ago. This time, Usman fared just as well with his hands, though he did get Masvidal hard to the mat about halfway through the opening round.

Masvidal, the favorite of the Florida crowd, was a bit more active to begin the second round but was still taking the cleaner and more noticeable shots from Usman. When the decisive right landed, he fell to his back and took four more glancing ground strikes before Herb Dean could intervene.

The two fighters embraced in the cage afterward, and Usman said the rivalry fueled him to work harder.

"You elevated me," he said. "It's been a while since I've been extremely nervous for a fight.

"Coach kept yelling at me and telling me: 'Stay with the fundamentals. Stay with the fundamentals,'" he said. "With my fundamentals, I am the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet."

Masvidal, who'd not been finished in a fight since 2009, was gracious in defeat.

"First time in my career I've been knocked out like that, and it's in front of all my friends, my family and my people," he said. "That's what happens when you get too overconfident.

"He won it this fair and square."