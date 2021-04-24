Kentucky Derby 2021: Complete Odds and Analysis for Top Contenders

0 of 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Each year, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on the first Saturday in May.

That wasn't the case in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused the Run for the Roses to be postponed until September. That also meant the Derby was the second race on the Triple Crown schedule, as the Belmont Stakes still occurred in June.

In 2021, the Kentucky Derby is back to its typical date, with the race set to be held May 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. One horse will emerge victorious and then look to become the 14th horse to capture the Triple Crown by also winning the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The field has yet to be finalized, but it's beginning to take shape. And it's clear which horses should be among the favorites to win the marquee event.

Here's a look at the latest odds, followed by a breakdown of the top contenders.