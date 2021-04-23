MLB Unveils Logo for 2021 All-Star Game at Colorado Rockies' Coors Field

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Major League Baseball unveiled a new logo for the 2021 All-Star Game after moving the exhibition from Atlanta to Denver earlier this spring.

Using the the Rocky mountain range as its base, the new logo highlights the state of Colorado with a clean look around the lettering.

"Rockies purple along with the modern geometric mountain silhouette create the logo's dimension and signifies the expansive views from downtown Denver and Coors Field," MLB said in a statement on the logo. "The Club's iconic style can be seen through the unique typography and striation motif. Stylistically these icons and colors create a distinct Rockies theme to MLB's Midsummer Classic."

Along with the All-Star Game, Coors Field will host the Futures Game, Celebrity Softball Game and Home Run Derby—all staples of All-Star week that are making a return following the pandemic shortened season in 2020.

The festivities begin on July 11.