Reviewing Updated Championship Odds for Every MLB Team

David Banks/Associated Press

Washington Nationals (+5000)

Can Patrick Corbin rebound? Will Stephen Strasburg ever be healthy? Are Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber going to be run producers, or are the early-season woes a sign of things to come?

There has been plenty of reason for skepticism. With the pitching staff struggling, the Nationals need more from the lineup's supporting cast.

Chicago Cubs (+5000)

Cubs fans might hope a recent sweep of the New York Mets is a sign the offense is back. The North Siders scored a combined 23 runs and have had outbursts of 13, 16 and 15 since April 17.

The hitters are too talented for Chicago not to score some runs. But the pitching staff is suspect. Zach Davies has struggled. Trevor Williams and Jake Arrieta are giving up hard contact. Even Kyle Hendricks has been shaky. The starters rank 29th in xFIP.

Additionally, while Craig Kimbrel and Andrew Chafin have been excellent, a number of relievers have poor FIP marks and could be due for regression.

St. Louis Cardinals (+3000)

The Cardinals rotation ranks 27th in xFIP. The relievers rank 29th in that department.

Pitching has traditionally been a strength for St. Louis. But it has been a major issue this season. Maybe a young arm such as Johan Oviedo will get more opportunities. Regardless, the Redbirds need a spark, especially since Miles Mikolas does not appear close to returning.

The good news is the offense ranks eighth in the NL in OPS despite a slow start by Paul Goldschmidt.

Toronto Blue Jays (+2500)

The Blue Jays have been a big disappointment from an offensive standpoint. But things should improve once Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer return.

The bigger question is the rotation. Hyun Jin Ryu is a frontline guy. Left-hander Steven Matz has been a pleasant surprise. But there is reason for skepticism elsewhere. Robbie Ray is still having command issues, and Ross Stripling and T.J. Zeuch are injured. Can Nate Pearson provide a spark when he returns?

Tampa Bay Rays (+2200)

The Rays are finding a way to scratch out runs. They need more from the bullpen especially.

Injuries have been a major detriment. Nick Anderson will be out through the All-Star break, and Pete Fairbanks has yet to resume throwing following a strained right rotator cuff. Tampa Bay needs to make up for it in the aggregate. More young arms might follow Brent Honeywell Jr. and Josh Fleming to the bigs.