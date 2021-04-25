2021 NFL Draft: 5 Best 1st-Round Prop Bets to Jump on Now

1 of 5

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The quarterback class has been the biggest storyline surrounding this draft. There are five signal-callers projected to come off the board early in the first, with a chance that the first four picks are all QBs.

Trevor Lawrence is a lock at No. 1, with bookmakers setting the odds at -10000. That translates to one needing to risk $100 just to win a single dollar if and when the Clemson product is selected first. With the Jacksonville Jaguars desperate for a franchise quarterback, you can write this one in with pen.

BYU's Zach Wilson will surely go second. He is regarded as the second-best QB in the class and is -5000 to be the No. 2 pick and should land with the New York Jets, who recently cleared a path by trading incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

The third pick is where things get interesting. Alabama's Mac Jones currently paces the field with -167 odds, but there are other options. Ohio State's Justin Fields isn't far behind at +175, while North Dakota State's Trey Lance is +400.

Assuming the San Francisco 49ers go QB—it's hard to imagine another outcome after they traded up to the No. 3 pick—it will be on the Atlanta Falcons to make the final domino fall. Atlanta needs an heir to an aging Matt Ryan and could find one at No. 4, but there is also the potential to trade back.

A quarterback should still come off the board at No. 4 regardless of which team makes this pick. The price to move up will likely be too high to warrant any selection but a QB. While the odds aren't going to result in a spectacular payday, the "yes" side of this prop should cash tickets on Day 1.