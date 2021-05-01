Max Roberts NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Boston College EDGE

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 256

POSITIVES

—Transitioned to the speed of FBS football pretty well with a short lead-up after his transfer.

—Has a good first step, which shows up with his 36.5” vertical jump at 256.

—Can transition speed to power for a smaller player.

—High-effort player who will run down a backside edge to stop plays.

—Plays faster than his times.

NEGATIVES

—Played at three schools during his college career.

—Length can be a limiting factor on some plays.

—Even at Boston College, was used more as a situational pass-rusher than a true full-time starter.

—Size may limit him to a 3-4 outside linebacker role.

2020 STATISTICS

22 TKL, 6 TFL, 4.5 SK, 1 FF

NOTES

—Began his career at Fordham as a linebacker.

—Transferred to Maine, where he transitioned to defensive end.

—Graduate transferred to Boston College when the FCS season was in doubt.

OVERALL

Maximilian Roberts is a speed rusher who can transition speed into power from the edge. His size may keep him on special teams and passing downs only, but he shows enough explosion where he could put pressure on quarterbacks at the next level.

His timed drills do no service to him, as he plays much better than the speeds he was clocked at in Boston College’s pro day. The two-time transfer should be viewed as a player on the roster bubble who can contribute on third downs and potentially special teams at the next level.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 259/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE34

PRO COMPARISON: Jamal Davis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

