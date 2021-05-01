    Max Roberts NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Boston College EDGE

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Texas State quarterback Brady McBride (2) tries to get away from Boston College defensive end Max Roberts (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'1"

    WEIGHT: 256

    POSITIVES

    —Transitioned to the speed of FBS football pretty well with a short lead-up after his transfer.

    —Has a good first step, which shows up with his 36.5” vertical jump at 256.

    —Can transition speed to power for a smaller player.

    —High-effort player who will run down a backside edge to stop plays.

    —Plays faster than his times.

    NEGATIVES

    —Played at three schools during his college career.

    —Length can be a limiting factor on some plays.

    —Even at Boston College, was used more as a situational pass-rusher than a true full-time starter.

    —Size may limit him to a 3-4 outside linebacker role.

    2020 STATISTICS

    22 TKL, 6 TFL, 4.5 SK, 1 FF

    NOTES

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —Began his career at Fordham as a linebacker.

    —Transferred to Maine, where he transitioned to defensive end.

    —Graduate transferred to Boston College when the FCS season was in doubt.

    OVERALL

    Maximilian Roberts is a speed rusher who can transition speed into power from the edge. His size may keep him on special teams and passing downs only, but he shows enough explosion where he could put pressure on quarterbacks at the next level.

    His timed drills do no service to him, as he plays much better than the speeds he was clocked at in Boston College’s pro day. The two-time transfer should be viewed as a player on the roster bubble who can contribute on third downs and potentially special teams at the next level.

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 259/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE34

    PRO COMPARISON: Jamal Davis

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

      We graded every pick from Rounds 4-7 ➡️

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Pick from 2021 NFL Draft

      See every selection from all seven rounds ➡️

      Every Pick from 2021 NFL Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Pick from 2021 NFL Draft

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport