2021 NFL Draft: Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise Right Away

0 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Unearthing a deep sleeper in an NFL draft is akin to getting a big unexpected bonus.

Neither happens often. Last year, one of the most notable sleepers arrived in Washington in the form of seventh-round safety Kamren Curl. The draft's 216th pick started 11 games and helped the team surge to an NFC East title, registering 88 tackles and three interceptions while garnering a 68.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

Every team would love to find a player like Curl, but luck plays a big role.

Still, factors like college production, pro upside via measurables and a lack of attention compared to classmates weigh heavily in projecting 2021 sleepers. Injuries and opt-outs only make things more complex.

Here's a look at a few candidates who have the ability to compete for playing time and contribute immediately.