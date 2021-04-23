NHL Playoff Standings 2021: Predictions for Postseason Seedings

0 of 4

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are the top two teams in the West Division. They are two of the best teams in the NHL. And they are the first two teams to clinch berths for this season's Stanley Cup playoffs.

After Vegas clinched a postseason spot with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Colorado followed suit Thursday, securing a playoff berth with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. The Golden Knights have reached the postseason in each of their first four seasons in franchise history, while the Avalanche will also be heading to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

Even though Vegas and Colorado will be in the playoffs, the teams still have reason to play hard in the regular season, as the Golden Knights (68 points) have a slim lead over the Avalanche (66) for the No. 1 seed in the West Division. And the Minnesota Wild (61) aren't far behind them.

As the Stanley Cup playoffs get closer, here are predictions for what the 16-team field will look like when the postseason arrives in May.