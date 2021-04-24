NFL Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the 2021 Draft

2 of 6

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

New England Patriots Get: No. 7 pick

Detroit Lions Get: No. 15 pick, No. 97 pick, 2022 first-rounder, 2022 fourth-round pick

Two of the top five quarterbacks could still be on the board at No. 7—if the Falcons don't take a quarterback or move the No. 4 selection. The Cincinnati Bengals don't need a quarterback at No. 5, and the Miami Dolphins could be more interested in an offensive weapon to support 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Assuming Lawrence and Wilson go first and second overall, respectively, two of the three other top QB prospects (Jones, Lance and Fields) may be available at No. 7.

In this scenario, at least one of the top five quarterbacks is still on the board, and the New England Patriots want him. While Bill Belichick has never drafted a signal-caller in the first round, he needs a long-term stater.

Belichick has traditionally been a free-agency spendthrift too, but New England went on a spending spree this offseason.

Detroit, meanwhile, is reportedly open to moving down. The Lions are in a rebuild and looking to acquire future draft capital, as they did in the Matthew Stafford trade.

"One senior executive said the Lions are looking for another deal and trying to move down from No. 7," The Athletic's Ben Standig wrote.

General manager Brady Holmes has admitted that trade-down discussions with teams have taken place.

"I will keep those in house, but yeah, there have been discussions," Holmes said, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

This deal would shake things up in one of two ways. It would either kick off the scramble for the last top-five quarterback prospect or—if New England grabs the last one—set teams racing to acquire the elite non-quarterback talent that has been pushed down the draft.

The Lions would get a noteworthy haul to move down eight spots.