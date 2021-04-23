    NFL Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistApril 23, 2021

      Richard Shiro/Associated Press

      The 2021 NFL draft is so close that you can almost hear commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the selections and, if you listen close enough, the echos of boos that followed so many past picks.

      It's crunch time in draft war rooms.

      Final evaluations are due. Big boards must be built. Prospect stocks are nearing their final resting place.

      The talent grab starts Thursday night, so let's get rolling on the latest preview with a fresh mock first round, the latest draft odds from Draftkings Sportsbook and the best team fits for a couple of the top wide receiver prospects.

    Mock 1st Round

      Paul Vernon/Associated Press

      1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

      2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

      3. San Francisco 49ers (via MIA/HOU): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

      4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

      5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

      6. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

      7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

      8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

      9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

      10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

      11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

      12. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA/SF): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

      13. Los Angeles Chargers: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

      14. Minnesota Vikings: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

      15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

      16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

      17. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

      18. Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

      19. Washington Football Team: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

      20. Chicago Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

      21. Indianapolis Colts: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami

      22. Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

      23. New York Jets (via SEA): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

      24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

      25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

      26. Cleveland Browns: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

      27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

      28. New Orleans Saints: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

      29. Green Bay Packers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

      30. Buffalo Bills: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

      31. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

      32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa

    NFL Draft Odds

      Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

      1st Overall Pick

      Trevor Lawrence -10000

      Zach Wilson +1600

      Justin Fields +3300

                       

      2nd Overall Pick

      Zach Wilson -5000

      Justin Fields +1600

      Trey Lance +3300

      Trevor Lawrence +3300

      Kyle Pitts +3300

                        

      3rd Overall Pick

      Mac Jones -167

      Justin Fields +175

      Trey Lance +400

      Kyle Pitts +3300

      Zach Wilson +3300

                       

      Top-5 Pick

      Mac Jones -400

      Justin Fields -200

      Kyle Pitts -150

      Ja'Marr Chase -125

      Penei Sewell -125

      Trey Lance -110

      Rashawn Slater +250

      Micah Parsons +700

      Patrick Surtain II +1000

      Jaycee Horn +1400

      Kwity Paye +1400

      DeVonta Smith +1400

      Jaylen Waddle +1400

    Ja'Marr Chase Best Fit: Miami Dolphins

      John Bazemore/Associated Press

      While it's fun to think about reuniting Ja'Marr Chase with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals (like we have mocked), Cincy already has impact pass-catchers and needs help on the offensive line.

      That's just as well for Chase since he could make the biggest impact in Miami.

      The Dolphins need more playmakers around Tua Tagovailoa, and Chase might be as productive as they come. He doesn't have a ton of film—he had a relatively minor role in 2018 and opted out of 2020—but what's there is phenomenal. In 2019, he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

      "Ja'Marr is the best WR in this class and would've been the best in 2020 draft as well," an AFC scout told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "He's a do-it-all WR with dynamic ability after the catch. ... Makes plays at all three levels. I think he has a chance to develop into an All-Pro guy."

      Miami has a few talented pass-catchers—starting with DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki—but the aerial attack needs a focal point. Chase could thrive in that role.

    Jaylen Waddle Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers

      Butch Dill/Associated Press

      Justin Herbert had an electric debut season for the Los Angeles Chargers behind one of the worst offensive lines in football and with almost all of his top weapons missing some time because of injury.

      Assuming the front office feels it has done enough up front in free agency—adding All-Pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi—it could be salivating at the thought of giving Herbert an explosive weapon in the passing game.

      In this draft, Jaylen Waddle is as explosive as it gets. He averaged 21.1 yards per catch as a junior and 18.9 per reception over his three seasons at Alabama. Of his 106 career receptions, 17 found the end zone.

      He has blink-and-you-missed him burst. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein dropped a Tyreek Hill comparison on Waddle and doubled down by writing Waddle "will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game."

      Waddle's speed and Herbert's arm strength and willingness to take shots could be an ideal marriage.

                                       

