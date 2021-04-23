NFL Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

NFL Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top ProspectsApril 23, 2021
The 2021 NFL draft is so close that you can almost hear commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the selections and, if you listen close enough, the echos of boos that followed so many past picks.
It's crunch time in draft war rooms.
Final evaluations are due. Big boards must be built. Prospect stocks are nearing their final resting place.
The talent grab starts Thursday night, so let's get rolling on the latest preview with a fresh mock first round, the latest draft odds from Draftkings Sportsbook and the best team fits for a couple of the top wide receiver prospects.
Mock 1st Round
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers (via MIA/HOU): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA/SF): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
14. Minnesota Vikings: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
18. Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami
19. Washington Football Team: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
20. Chicago Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
22. Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
23. New York Jets (via SEA): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
26. Cleveland Browns: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
27. Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
29. Green Bay Packers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
30. Buffalo Bills: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa
NFL Draft Odds
1st Overall Pick
Trevor Lawrence -10000
Zach Wilson +1600
Justin Fields +3300
2nd Overall Pick
Zach Wilson -5000
Justin Fields +1600
Trey Lance +3300
Trevor Lawrence +3300
Kyle Pitts +3300
3rd Overall Pick
Mac Jones -167
Justin Fields +175
Trey Lance +400
Kyle Pitts +3300
Zach Wilson +3300
Top-5 Pick
Mac Jones -400
Justin Fields -200
Kyle Pitts -150
Ja'Marr Chase -125
Penei Sewell -125
Trey Lance -110
Rashawn Slater +250
Micah Parsons +700
Patrick Surtain II +1000
Jaycee Horn +1400
Kwity Paye +1400
DeVonta Smith +1400
Jaylen Waddle +1400
Ja'Marr Chase Best Fit: Miami Dolphins
While it's fun to think about reuniting Ja'Marr Chase with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals (like we have mocked), Cincy already has impact pass-catchers and needs help on the offensive line.
That's just as well for Chase since he could make the biggest impact in Miami.
The Dolphins need more playmakers around Tua Tagovailoa, and Chase might be as productive as they come. He doesn't have a ton of film—he had a relatively minor role in 2018 and opted out of 2020—but what's there is phenomenal. In 2019, he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.
"Ja'Marr is the best WR in this class and would've been the best in 2020 draft as well," an AFC scout told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "He's a do-it-all WR with dynamic ability after the catch. ... Makes plays at all three levels. I think he has a chance to develop into an All-Pro guy."
Miami has a few talented pass-catchers—starting with DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki—but the aerial attack needs a focal point. Chase could thrive in that role.
Jaylen Waddle Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert had an electric debut season for the Los Angeles Chargers behind one of the worst offensive lines in football and with almost all of his top weapons missing some time because of injury.
Assuming the front office feels it has done enough up front in free agency—adding All-Pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi—it could be salivating at the thought of giving Herbert an explosive weapon in the passing game.
In this draft, Jaylen Waddle is as explosive as it gets. He averaged 21.1 yards per catch as a junior and 18.9 per reception over his three seasons at Alabama. Of his 106 career receptions, 17 found the end zone.
He has blink-and-you-missed him burst. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein dropped a Tyreek Hill comparison on Waddle and doubled down by writing Waddle "will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game."
Waddle's speed and Herbert's arm strength and willingness to take shots could be an ideal marriage.
