NFL Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mocks, Odds, Best Fits for Top Prospects

While it's fun to think about reuniting Ja'Marr Chase with Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals (like we have mocked), Cincy already has impact pass-catchers and needs help on the offensive line.

That's just as well for Chase since he could make the biggest impact in Miami.

The Dolphins need more playmakers around Tua Tagovailoa, and Chase might be as productive as they come. He doesn't have a ton of film—he had a relatively minor role in 2018 and opted out of 2020—but what's there is phenomenal. In 2019, he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"Ja'Marr is the best WR in this class and would've been the best in 2020 draft as well," an AFC scout told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "He's a do-it-all WR with dynamic ability after the catch. ... Makes plays at all three levels. I think he has a chance to develop into an All-Pro guy."

Miami has a few talented pass-catchers—starting with DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki—but the aerial attack needs a focal point. Chase could thrive in that role.