NFL Draft 2021: Where Fields, Top QBs Are Being Selected in Mocks

0 of 3

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Every NFL draft has a chance to remembered as the Year of the Quarterback depending on how its passing prospects pan out.

But the upcoming talent grab seems likelier than most to earn that label.

It's all but guaranteed to open with three quarterbacks at the top. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been married to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence for months. The New York Jets are nearly as closely connected to BYU's Zach Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers have more options at No. 3, but considering the price they paid for the pick, they'll surely walk away with a quarterback.

Three prospects seem in the running at No. 3: Alabama's Mac Jones, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. We're checking in on three recent expert mocks—from NFL.com's Chad Reuter, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin and The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak—to see where this trio is projected to land.