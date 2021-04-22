AFC Coach on Trey Lance's Critics: 'He's F--king Throwing to Me and You'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

At least some NFL personnel aren't questioning Trey Lance's accuracy.

"He's f--king throwing to me and you. He throws a pretty deep ball," an AFC executive told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "I think the kid has big upside."

The NFL will be a big step up for Lance after spending his college career at North Dakota State. He appeared in just one game this past season before opting out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it wasn't exactly his best showing with 149 passing yards on 15-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

Scouts are at least able to take into account the limited talent around him when evaluating the quarterback.

It's almost the opposite situation from fellow quarterback prospect Mac Jones, who threw to two potential first-round picks at receiver in Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle last season at Alabama. He also had two more first-round picks catching passes in 2019 with Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Like Jones, though, Lance was also on a dominant team that won the national championship.

Lance led the Bison to the 2019 FCS title thanks to 28 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions. His success has gotten the attention of NFL teams, although there are still mixed opinions on his talent.

"If you're completely objective -- maybe it's in there, but it's not consistent enough," an AFC quarterback coach said of Lance, per Pelissero. "His accuracy's kind of all over the place."

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Lance as the third-best quarterback and No. 6 overall player in the class. Peliserro noted there is increased speculation the 20-year-old could be the third pick of the draft by the San Francisco 49ers.