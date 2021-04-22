    AFC Coach on Trey Lance's Critics: 'He's F--king Throwing to Me and You'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file photo. Lance will likely be one of the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

    At least some NFL personnel aren't questioning Trey Lance's accuracy. 

    "He's f--king throwing to me and you. He throws a pretty deep ball," an AFC executive told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "I think the kid has big upside."

    The NFL will be a big step up for Lance after spending his college career at North Dakota State. He appeared in just one game this past season before opting out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it wasn't exactly his best showing with 149 passing yards on 15-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

    Scouts are at least able to take into account the limited talent around him when evaluating the quarterback.

    It's almost the opposite situation from fellow quarterback prospect Mac Jones, who threw to two potential first-round picks at receiver in Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle last season at Alabama. He also had two more first-round picks catching passes in 2019 with Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

    Like Jones, though, Lance was also on a dominant team that won the national championship.

    Lance led the Bison to the 2019 FCS title thanks to 28 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions. His success has gotten the attention of NFL teams, although there are still mixed opinions on his talent.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "If you're completely objective -- maybe it's in there, but it's not consistent enough," an AFC quarterback coach said of Lance, per Pelissero. "His accuracy's kind of all over the place."

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Lance as the third-best quarterback and No. 6 overall player in the class. Peliserro noted there is increased speculation the 20-year-old could be the third pick of the draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

    Related

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule

      TB12 thinks the NFL loosening jersey number rules will be chaotic: 'Good luck trying to block the right people now ‼'

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft

      Underrated prospects who could shine in the NFL 👀

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️

      @GDavenport looks at realistic teams the RB can join in order to chase a Super Bowl ring ➡️

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Who Can't Afford to Blow the NFL Draft 😰

      A mistake now could crush a franchise's future ➡️

      Teams Who Can't Afford to Blow the NFL Draft 😰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Who Can't Afford to Blow the NFL Draft 😰

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report