Justin Fields 'Probably a More Pure QB Than Kyler Murray,' NFC Coach Says

While it's unclear where Justin Fields will land in the 2021 NFL draft, the Ohio State star has drawn lofty praise from one coach.

Per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, a coordinator for an NFC team called Fields "probably a more pure quarterback than Kyler Murray, throws it better and he's bigger.

"I'd love to get my hands on that guy," the coach added.

It's widely assumed Trevor Lawrence will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson will end up with the New York Jets with the top two picks.

The drama begins at No. 3, with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly in on each of the top three remaining quarterbacks, including Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Regardless of whether the 49ers choose Fields, it seems unlikely that the 22-year-old will wait long to hear his name called April 29.

The Arizona Cardinals took Murray No. 1 in the 2019 draft. He's stabilized the team's quarterback situation with 7,693 passing yards and 1,363 rushing yards and has accounted for 61 touchdowns in 32 starts.

During the NFL combine, Murray measured in at 5'10" and 207 pounds with 9.5-inch hands. He didn't run the 40-yard dash.

At Ohio State's first 2021 pro day on March 30, Fields checked in just under 6'3" and 227 pounds with 9 ⅛-inch hands. The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds.

Murray entered the NFL with tremendous hype after a breakout season at Oklahoma. He won the 2018 Heisman Trophy after racking up 5,362 yards of offense and accounting for 54 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starting quarterback.

Fields' first full season as a starter was in 2019 at Ohio State. He threw for 3,273 yards, ran for 484 yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns in 14 games.