Mookie Betts, Dennis Schroder, More Celebs Star in New Call of Duty Trailer

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Athletes and celebrities have long shared a passion for the Call of Duty videogame series.

In the latest trailer for Call of Duty Warzone, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, rappers Young Thug, Saweetie and Jack Harlow are among the notable names that show up in the trailer for Season 3 of Warzone, Squad Up the World:



"I started playing when Modern Warfare 2 was released, so I've been actively playing for over 10 years with my friends and also random players," Betts said about the series. "My favorite to date is Black Ops 3, but I think that's about to change when I introduce my friends and teammates to the new Season 3 of Warzone!"

Schroder noted he's been playing Warzone with other Lakers teammates, including Anthony Davis.

Call of Duty: Warzone was released in March 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale download for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It has since been made available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems.

Squad Up the World was directed by Gibson Hazard, who has helmed music videos for artist like Drake, Lil Uzi and Billie Eilish.

The Season 3 update for Warzone was made available on Thursday at midnight ET.