WWE Rumors: Natalya 'Pushed Hard' for More Women to Be Featured at WrestleMania

WWE veteran Natalya reportedly played a big role in additional women being featured on the WrestleMania 37 card.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Nattie "pushed hard" backstage for the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match to be included on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Natalya and Tamina won that contest, outlasting Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Carmella and Billie Kay, Lana and Naomi and The Riott Squad to earn a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on Night 2.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Nattie and Tamina, but it was still a win for the women's division, as WrestleMania featured four women's matches, with Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's title also taking place.

This year marked the first time in the 37-year history of WrestleMania that at least four women's matches were on the main card, topping the three from last year.

WWE held women's Battle Royals at WrestleManias 34 and 35 to get more women on to the card, but both of those matches occurred on the Kickoff Show.

The Tag Team Turmoil was part of the actual WrestleMania card and ensured that 10 women who otherwise may not have been part of the event got an opportunity to shine.

Natalya is the longest-tenured female wrestler in WWE, having made her main-roster debut in 2008. Given the 38-year-old's experience, she is undoubtedly a locker-room leader.

Nattie is a one-time SmackDown Women's champion and former Divas champion, but if she were responsible for helping to expand the scope of women's wrestling on the WrestleMania 37 card, that may be the biggest accomplishment of her career to date.

