Report: Floyd Mayweather Targeting Logan Paul Fight for Sunday June 6 in Miami

The delayed exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul could reportedly take place as soon as June in Miami.

There are conflicting reports about the specific date being looked at. The Athletic's Mike Coppinger reported the fight is "tentatively planned" for June 5.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayweather is "zeroing in" on June 6 as the date for his return to the boxing ring against Paul.

Mayweather originally announced in December that he agreed to an exhibition against Paul. The fight was supposed to take place on Feb. 20, but approximately two weeks before the date, the promoter confirmed it was being postponed.

"After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we're hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details," Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel said in a statement, via CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse.

The reported June 5 date is a Saturday, which has historically been the night that major boxing pay-per-view events take place. TMZ reported that Mayweather's camp is "really pushing" for Sunday, June 6, since that date "works better" to host a large crowd at the venue being targeted to host the event.

On Tuesday, Mayweather posted on Instagram that Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta are the top five potential locations for the bout.

Mayweather hasn't fought since his first-round TKO win over Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout at Rizin 14 on Dec. 31, 2018. The 44-year-old retired from professional competition with a 50-0 record following his victory over UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017.

Paul is best known as a YouTube celebrity, but he's dabbled in the boxing world. The 26-year-old lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in a six-round contest that took place on Nov. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.