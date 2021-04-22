Kamaru Usman Talks Potential UFC Retirement, Says He's 'Lapping' Other Fighters

John Locher/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman's streak of success in the UFC could ultimately bring his mixed martial arts career to an end sooner than later.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Usman said he's asking himself how much longer he will continue to fight if he keeps "lapping" the welterweight competition in the UFC:

"Being a realist and I'm honest with myself and I know that I can't do this forever, and I don't want to do this forever. Like I said, we're on a track right now. I'm just so far ahead of these guys that I'm coming back around and I'm lapping them now. So, talking to some of my mentors, and some of the greatest that have done this, what they're telling me at some point it's going to start, that waking up in the morning and going to the gym to put in a day's work is going to start to get heavier and heavier when nothing really motivates me like that anymore."

Usman has won 18 of his 19 fights as a professional. The Nigerian Nightmare is a perfect 13-0 in the UFC and recently crossed the two-year mark as welterweight champion.

Saturday will be Usman's second time in the Octagon this year. He previously defended the welterweight crown Feb. 13 with a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns.

UFC 261 will feature Usman in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. The two men previously fought in July, with Usman scoring a unanimous-decision win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 33 years old, Usman is still in peak condition and shows no signs of slowing down. He's just been so good for so long that the UFC is running out of worthy challengers to throw at him.