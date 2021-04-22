    Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reflected on his 11 consecutive games with 30 or more points after the streak came to an end Wednesday.

    Curry struggled in a 118-114 loss to the Washington Wizards, going 7-of-25 from the floor and 2-of-14 from three-point range for 18 points.

    According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Curry said:

    "It was a great run. It was something that hadn't been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it's just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home—to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together. It was a special ride, for sure. And never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. There were some historical names that I was able to pass. And doing something at this age was pretty special."

    Per Friedell, the 33-year-old is the oldest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in 11 straight contests and the first player to net 30 or more in 10 straight games since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in 2012.

    Thanks to his torrid stretch, Curry has played his way into the MVP conversation, and winning the award would put him in rarefied air since he would join Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James among the only players to have earned that honor at least three times.

    On the season, Curry is leading the league with 31.1 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 5.1 three-pointers made per contest.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He also leads the NBA with 262 three-pointers made this season, putting himself in position to lead the league in that category for the sixth time in his career.

    During April, Curry is averaging a ridiculous 40.8 points per game, and the Warriors are 6-5 in those games.

    Overall, the Warriors are 29-30 on the season and sit ninth in the Western Conference, meaning they would be part of the postseason Play-In tournament if the campaign ended today.

    Golden State has looked like a one-man team at times, but given how remarkable Curry has been, it stands to reason that no one wants to face the Dubs come playoff time.

    Related

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades

      @ZBuckley breaks down the trades that could happen this offseason

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Most Realistic Potential NBA Trades

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Questions the Warriors Must Answer

      Golden State's biggest questions to answer before the playoffs

      Questions the Warriors Must Answer
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Questions the Warriors Must Answer

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond: Players Don't Hear About Charities Their NBA Fines Go Towards

      Draymond: Players Don't Hear About Charities Their NBA Fines Go Towards
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond: Players Don't Hear About Charities Their NBA Fines Go Towards

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report