Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Historic 30-Point Streak 'Was a Special Ride'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reflected on his 11 consecutive games with 30 or more points after the streak came to an end Wednesday.

Curry struggled in a 118-114 loss to the Washington Wizards, going 7-of-25 from the floor and 2-of-14 from three-point range for 18 points.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Curry said:

"It was a great run. It was something that hadn't been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it's just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home—to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together. It was a special ride, for sure. And never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. There were some historical names that I was able to pass. And doing something at this age was pretty special."

Per Friedell, the 33-year-old is the oldest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in 11 straight contests and the first player to net 30 or more in 10 straight games since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in 2012.

Thanks to his torrid stretch, Curry has played his way into the MVP conversation, and winning the award would put him in rarefied air since he would join Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James among the only players to have earned that honor at least three times.

On the season, Curry is leading the league with 31.1 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 5.1 three-pointers made per contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also leads the NBA with 262 three-pointers made this season, putting himself in position to lead the league in that category for the sixth time in his career.

During April, Curry is averaging a ridiculous 40.8 points per game, and the Warriors are 6-5 in those games.

Overall, the Warriors are 29-30 on the season and sit ninth in the Western Conference, meaning they would be part of the postseason Play-In tournament if the campaign ended today.

Golden State has looked like a one-man team at times, but given how remarkable Curry has been, it stands to reason that no one wants to face the Dubs come playoff time.