Daniel Bryan Asked Himself 'Am I Going to Die?' Before WWE WrestleMania 37 Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan spoke Wednesday for the first time since competing in the main event of WrestleMania 37 and divulged a unique feeling he had entering the match.

In an interview with BT Sport, Bryan said he felt "detached" from the situation ahead of his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Edge, and he tried to make sense of the situation:

"It was really bizarre. It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, 'Oh no, is this what it's like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, OK.' I don't know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I've felt while wrestling."

Bryan also revealed that he has begun talking to those close to him about what happened and openly wondered what it means for his future in wrestling:

"I haven't watched it back. I don't know if watching it back would help figure out why I'm so detached. Maybe it was a sign that it's time to let go of being a full-time wrestler. The odd detachment, I was like, 'Woah.' Like I said, I'm either gonna die [laughs] or maybe it's a sign that this isn't it and it isn't the same type of fulfillment that it was before. I've been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I'm close with, like, 'What is that?' My contract is up relatively soon. I'm still trying to figure out what I'm doing with my life."

Regardless of how Bryan was feeling, he was an important part of an excellent match to close out Night 2 of WrestleMania. Making the match even bigger was the fact that WrestleMania was the first WWE event in front of fans in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, Reigns won the match and retained the Universal title when he hit both Bryan and Edge with a conchairto, stacked them up and pinned them.

The result wasn't what Bryan fans were hoping for, but the leader of the Yes Movement proved once again that he can perform at the highest level on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bryan, 39, was forced into retirement in 2016 because of head and neck injuries, and it seemed as though he would never wrestle again, but he amazingly gained clearance in 2018.

Since then, Bryan has been a huge part of SmackDown and even won the WWE Championship once, making him a five-time world champion in WWE overall.

If Bryan does decide to step away from wrestling now or when his contract expires, it would undoubtedly be a huge loss for WWE, although he has nothing left to prove or accomplish in the business.

Bryan will go down as one of the all-time greats if he does decide to retire, but WWE higher-ups will certainly hope that he can regain his spark and continue wrestling.

