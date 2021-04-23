Fernando Tatis Jr. and Every MLB Team's Biggest Disappointment Thus Far

0 of 30

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

A number of MLB players have wasted little time making star turns.

Others like Ronald Acuna Jr., Byron Buxton and Mike Trout are playing at an elite level. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is making history in a thoroughly dominant campaign.

Others have not had nearly as much success.

Last week, we took a look at each team's most pleasant surprise. This time, we'll discuss the most disappointing player on each club. Players were selected based on early production in addition to factors such as prominence, promise and other details like new contracts, etc.

Time to break it down.