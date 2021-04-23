5 Early Predictions for the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is still months away, but fans and scouts alike are already eyeing up the potential trade market in an attempt to see how their teams can improve their fortunes.

The trade deadline is July 30, so there is plenty of time. May and June trades aren't unheard of (hello, Jerry Dipoto!), but realistically, the market won't move until early to mid-July when teams start to gain separation in the standings.

It's tough to gauge how active or inactive teams will be this year given the strange circumstances surrounding season No. 2 of pandemic ball. Most teams have made it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on their finances, but fans are coming back to the ballpark which should help, even if the crowd sizes are limited.

And then, there are teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers that don't seem to have much of a budget and will never hesitate to grab the best players available, whether the team needs them or not.

Until baseball implements a salary floor, there will always be drastic differences between the haves and the have-nots, but that hasn't stopped small-market teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland A's from using the trade market to their advantage.

It's never too early to start speculating, so let's speculate with five predictions for the 2021 MLB trade deadline.