NFL Draft 2021 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1
The first round of the 2021 draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of talented prospects up for grabs in Day 2.
Some of the most notable players not to be selected within the first 32 picks include Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig, two prospects many consider to be the best at their respective positions in this class.
Neither should last long into the second round, with safeties in particular being a popular position to trade up for on Day 2. The New York Giants executed a move up the board to get one twice within the last six years alone, sliding up to acquire both Landon Collins and Xavier McKinney.
Expect plenty of wheeling and dealing as clubs position themselves to get a guy who fell past the first round.
With that in mind, here is the full list of the best players remaining after Day 1:
Grading Scale
10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position (No. 1 Overall)
9.5-9.9: Hall of Fame Talent (Top 3 Overall)
9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro (Top 10 Overall)
8.5-8.9: Immediate-Impact NFL Starter (1st Round)
8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter (1st-2nd Round)
7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter (2nd-3rd Round)
7.0-7.4: Future Role Player/Spot Starter (4th round)
6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player (5th-6th round)
6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential (7th round)
5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster (UDFA)
5.0-5.4: UDFA Long Shot to Make Roster (UDFA
0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body (UDFA)
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs
Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 100
Top 100 Prospects: Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussion among the four scouts.
1. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama (8.7) (IOL1)
2. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (8.51) (DL1)
3. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (8.5) (OT2)
4. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (8.5) (LB1)
5. Tre'von Moehrig, S, TCU (8.3) (S1)
6. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (8.1) (IOL3)
7. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (8.0) (OT5)
8. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida (8.0) (OT6)
9. Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi (7.92) (WR5)
10. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (7.91) (DL2)
11. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (7.91) (WR6)
12. Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater (7.9) (IOL4)
13. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (7.9) (IOL5)
14. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (7.9) (WR7)
15. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (7.9) (WR8)
16. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (7.9) (EDGE3)
17. Jay Tufele, DL, USC (7.83) (DL3)
18. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia (7.82) (EDGE4)
19. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (7.81) (EDGE5)
20. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (7.8) (CB5)
21. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (7.8) (S2)
22. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (7.8) (LB4)
23. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (7.8) (OT8)
24. Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska (7.8) (OT9)
25. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (7.8) (RB2)
26. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (7.8) (CB6)
27. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (7.8) (CB7)
28. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (7.8) (WR9)
29. Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU (7.74) (DL4)
30. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (7.72) (DL5)
31. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest (7.71) (EDGE8)
32. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (7.71) (WR10)
33. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (7.7) (OT10)
34. Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State (7.7) (EDGE10)
35. Walker Little, OT, Stanford (7.7) (OT11)
36. Drew Dalman, IOL, Stanford (7.7) (IOL6)
37. Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois (7.7) (IOL7)
38. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (7.7) (RB3)
39. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (7.7) (WR12)
40. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (7.7) (TE2)
41. Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (7.63) (DL6)
42. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (7.62) (LB6)
43. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (7.61) (DL7)
44. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (7.61) (EDGE11)
45. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (7.6) (TE3)
46. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF (7.6) (CB9)
47. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State (7.6) (EDGE12)
48. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (7.6) (IOL8)
49. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame (7.6) (IOL9)
50. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana (7.6) (S3)
51. Robert Hainsey, IOL, Notre Dame (7.6) (IOL10)
52. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (7.6) (IOL11)
53. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa (7.6) (WR13)
54. Alim McNeill, DL, North Carolina St. (7.52) (DL8)
55. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (7.51) (LB7)
56. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida (7.51) (CB10)
57. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (7.51) (LB8)
58. Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke (7.5) (CB11)
59. Jackson Carman, IOL, Clemson (7.5) (IOL12)
60. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall (7.5) (OT12)
61. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (7.5) (WR14)
62. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (7.5) (CB12)
63. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (7.5) (OT13)
64. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia (7.5) (IOL13)
65. Richie Grant, S, UCF (7.5) (S4)
66. Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State (7.5) (DL9)
67. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State (7.5) (IOL14)
68. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL) (7.5) (TE4)
69. Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame (7.43) (EDGE13)
70. William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor (7.42) (EDGE14)
71. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (7.41) (EDGE15)
72. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (7.4) (OT14)
73. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (7.4) (CB13)
74. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (7.4) (CB14)
75. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee (7.4) (WR15)
76. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford (7.4) (WR16)
77. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU (7.4) (DL10)
78. David Moore, IOL, Grambling State (7.4) (IOL15)
79. Royce Newman, IOL, Mississippi (7.4) (IOL16)
80. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis (7.4) (RB5)
81. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (7.4) (CB15)
82. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (7.3) (LB9)
83. Robert Jones, IOL, Middle Tennessee St. (7.3) (IOL17)
84. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia (7.3) (CB16)
85. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (7.3) (QB6)
86. Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech (7.3) (S5)
87. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (7.3) (TE5)
88. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (7.3) (DL11)
89. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (7.3) (DL12)
90. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (7.3) (WR17)
91. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (7.3) (WR18)
92. Patrick Johnson, Edge, Tulane (7.25) (EDGE17)
93. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State (7.25) (RB6)
94. Garret Wallow, LB, TCU (7.25) (LB10)
95. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (7.25) (WR19)
96. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (FL) (7.22) (EDGE18)
97. Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M (7.21) (DL13)
98. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke (7.21) (EDGE19)
99. Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa (7.21) (EDGE20)
100. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (7.21) (LB11)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Biggest Sleeper: Donald Hammond III
1. Kyle Trask, Florida (7.3)
2. Davis Mills, Stanford (7.2)
3. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (7.1)
4. Donald Hammond III, Air Force (6.7)
5. Jamie Newman, Georgia (6.6)
6. Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (6.5)
7. Ian Book, Notre Dame (6.4)
8. Feleipe Franks, Arkansas (6.4)
9. Sam Ehlinger, Texas (6.3)
Runnings Backs
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Power: Javonte Williams
Best Vision: Jermar Jefferson
Best Third-Down Back: Michael Carter
Biggest Sleeper: Jermar Jefferson
1. Javonte Williams, North Carolina (7.8)
2. Michael Carter, North Carolina (7.7)
3. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (7.4)
4. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State (7.25)
5. Kylin Hill, Mississippi State (7.2)
6. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo (7.15)
7. Trey Sermon, Ohio State (7.1)
8. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech (7.0)
9. Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma (6.9)
10. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6.85)
11. Javian Hawkins, Louisville (6.8)
12. Brenden Knox, Marshall (6.8)
13. Larry Rountree III, Missouri (6.8)
14. Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana (6.7)
15. Ben Mason, Michigan (6.6)
16. Demetric Felton, UCLA (6.5)
17. Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas (6.5)
18. Chris Evans, Michigan (6.4)
19. Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State (5.9)
Wide Receivers
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Slot Receiver: Amari Rodgers
Biggest Sleeper: Antonio Nunn
1. Elijah Moore, Mississippi (7.92)
2. Dyami Brown, North Carolina (7.91)
3. Rondale Moore, Purdue (7.9)
4. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU (7.9)
5. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (7.8)
6. Amari Rodgers, Clemson (7.71)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (7.7)
8. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa (7.6)
9. Anthony Schwartz, Auburn (7.5)
10. Josh Palmer, Tennessee (7.4)
11. Simi Fehoko, Stanford (7.4)
12. Nico Collins, Michigan (7.3)
13. Seth Williams, Auburn (7.3)
14. Cornell Powell, Clemson (7.25)
15. D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan (7.2)
16. Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State (7.2)
17. Tutu Atwell, Louisville (7.2)
18. Cade Johnson, South Dakota State (7.1)
19. Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (7.1)
20. Austin Watkins Jr., UAB (7.0)
21. Frank Darby, Arizona State (7.0)
22. Jacob Harris, UCF (7.0)
23. Jaelon Darden, North Texas (7.0)
24. Antonio Nunn, Buffalo (6.9)
25. Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (6.9)
26. Dax Milne, BYU (6.8)
27. Shi Smith, South Carolina (6.8)
28. Marquez Stevenson, Houston (6.7)
29. Trevon Grimes, Florida (6.7)
30. Mike Strachan, Charleston (6.4)
31. Brennan Eagles, Texas (6.4)
32. Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville (6.4)
33. Sage Surratt, Wake Forest (6.3)
34. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois (5.9)
35. Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame (5.9)
36. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls St. (5.9)
37. Warren Jackson, Colorado State (5.9)
38. Marlon Williams, UCF (5.9)
39. Brandon Smith, Iowa (5.8)
40. Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M (5.8)
Tight Ends
Scouted by: Nate Tice
Best Blocker: Tommy Tremble
Biggest Sleeper: Zach Davidson
1. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (7.7)
2. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame (7.6)
3. Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL) (7.5)
4. Hunter Long, Boston College (7.3)
5. Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (6.8)
6. John Bates, Boise State (6.7)
7. Noah Gray, Duke (6.5)
8. Zach Davidson, Central Missouri (6.5)
9. Kylen Granson, SMU (6.4)
10. Matt Bushman, BYU (6.4)
11. Tony Poljan, Virginia (6.4)
12. Tre' McKitty, Georgia (6.4)
13. Cary Angeline, North Carolina State (5.9)
14. Briley Moore, Kansas State (5.9)
15. Nick Eubanks, Michigan (5.9)
16. Quintin Morris, Bowling Green (5.8)
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Most Pro-Ready: Teven Jenkins
Biggest Sleeper: Stone Forsythe
1. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (8.5)
2. Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (8.0)
3. Stone Forsythe, Florida (8.0)
4. Brady Christensen, BYU (7.8)
5. Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska (7.8)
6. Samuel Cosmi, Texas (7.7)
7. Walker Little, Stanford (7.7)
8. Josh Ball, Marshall (7.5)
9. Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa (7.5)
10. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota St. (7.4)
11. Landon Young, Kentucky (7.0)
12. Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH) (6.9)
13. James Hudson, Cincinnati (6.9)
14. D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (6.9)
15. Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts (6.8)
16. Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M (6.7)
17. Alaric Jackson, Iowa (6.5)
18. Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma (6.3)
19. Jake Curhan, California (6.3)
20. Matt Farniok, Nebraska (6.0)
21. Chandon Herring, BYU (5.9)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Scouted by: Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Creed Humphrey
Best Zone-Blocker: Drew Dalman
Most Pro-Ready: Landon Dickerson
Biggest Sleeper: Robert Hainsey
1. Landon Dickerson, Alabama (8.7)
2. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma (8.1)
3. Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater (7.9)
4. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (7.9)
5. Drew Dalman, Stanford (7.7)
6. Kendrick Green, Illinois (7.7)
7. Trey Smith, Tennessee (7.6)
8. Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (7.6)
9. Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame (7.6)
10. Deonte Brown, Alabama (7.6)
11. Jackson Carman, Clemson (7.5)
12. Ben Cleveland, Georgia (7.5)
13. Josh Myers, Ohio State (7.5)
14. David Moore, Grambling State (7.4)
15. Royce Newman, Mississippi (7.4)
16. Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee State (7.3)
17. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (7.2)
18. Trey Hill, Georgia (7.0)
19. Will Fries, Penn State (7.0)
20. Michal Menet, Penn State (7.0)
21. Jared Hocker, Texas A&M (6.9)
22. Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan (6.8)
23. William Sherman, Colorado (6.8)
24. Drake Jackson, Kentucky (6.8)
25. Jack Anderson, Texas Tech (6.7)
26. Larry Borom, Missouri (6.6)
27. Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina (6.5)
28. Kayode Awosika, Buffalo (6.4)
29. Tristen Hoge, BYU (6.4)
30. Carson Green, Texas A&M (5.9)
31. Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh (5.8)
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Nose Tackle: Khyiris Tonga
Best Pass-Rusher: Christian Barmore
Best Run-Stopper: Jay Tufele
Most Versatile: Daviyon Nixon
Biggest Sleeper: Khyiris Tonga
1. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (8.51)
2. Christian Barmore, Alabama (7.91)
3. Jay Tufele, USC (7.83)
4. Khyiris Tonga, BYU (7.74)
5. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (7.72)
6. Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech (7.63)
7. Marvin Wilson, Florida State (7.61)
8. Alim McNeill, North Carolina St. (7.52)
9. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (7.5)
10. Tyler Shelvin, LSU (7.4)
11. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA (7.3)
12. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (7.3)
13. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (7.21)
14. Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas (7.2)
15. Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (7.1)
16. Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi St. (6.8)
17. Naquan Jones, Michigan State (6.8)
18. Jordon Scott, Oregon (6.76)
19. Mustafa Johnson, Colorado (6.76)
20. Austin Faoliu, Oregon (6.71)
21. Ta'Quon Graham, Texas (6.7)
22. Malik Herring, Georgia (6.5)
23. Darius Stills, West Virginia (6.3)
24. Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky (6.3)
25. Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (6.3)
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best Power Rusher: Joshua Kaindoh
Best Run-Stopper: Joseph Ossai
Most Versatile: Rashad Weaver
Biggest Sleeper: Shaka Toney
1. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (7.9)
2. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (7.82)
3. Joseph Ossai, Texas (7.81)
4. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (7.71)
5. Shaka Toney, Penn State (7.7)
6. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma (7.61)
7. Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State (7.6)
8. Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame (7.43)
9. William Bradley-King, Baylor (7.42)
10. Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt (7.41)
11. Patrick Johnson, Tulane (7.25)
12. Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) (7.22)
13. Chris Rumph II, Duke (7.21)
14. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (7.21)
15. Janarius Robinson, Florida State (7.21)
16. Jordan Smith, UAB (7.2)
17. Cameron Sample, Tulane (7.0)
18. Charles Snowden, Virginia (7.0)
19. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame (6.9)
20. Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh (6.8)
21. Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (6.76)
22. Darius Hodge, Marshall (6.7)
23. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State (6.7)
24. Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State (6.45)
25. Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo (6.45)
26. Chauncey Golston, Iowa (6.4)
27. Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (6.4)
28. Max Roberts, Boston College (6.4)
29. Victor Dimukeje, Duke (6.3)
30. Earnest Brown, Northwestern (5.5)
Linebackers
Scouted by: Justis Mosqueda
Best in Coverage: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Biggest Sleeper: Chazz Surratt
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (8.5)
2. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (7.8)
3. Dylan Moses, Alabama (7.62)
4. Pete Werner, Ohio State (7.51)
5. Nick Bolton, Missouri (7.51)
6. Derrick Barnes, Purdue (7.3)
7. Garret Wallow, TCU (7.25)
8. Jabril Cox, LSU (7.21)
9. Baron Browning, Ohio State (7.21)
10. Monty Rice, Georgia (7.0)
11. Cameron McGrone, Michigan (6.8)
12. Justin Hilliard, Ohio State (6.8)
13. Jon Rhattigan, Army (6.76)
14. Tony Fields II, West Virginia (6.75)
15. Nick Niemann, Iowa (6.71)
16. Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College (6.7)
17. Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M (6.7)
18. KJ Britt, Auburn (6.7)
19. Ernest Jones, South Carolina (6.4)
20. Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State (6.3)
21. Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M (6.3)
22. Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State (6.3)
23. Grant Stuard, Houston (6.3)
24. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern (5.5)
25. Tuf Borland, Ohio State (5.5)
Cornerbacks
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Zone Coverage: Asante Samuel Jr.
Best Slot Corner: Elijah Molden
Most Versatile: Ifeatu Melifonwu
Biggest Sleeper: Ifeatu Melifonwu
1. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (7.8)
2. Elijah Molden, Washington (7.8)
3. Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (7.8)
4. Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (7.6)
5. Marco Wilson, Florida (7.51)
6. Mark Gilbert, Duke (7.5)
7. Tyson Campbell, Georgia (7.5)
8. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (7.4)
9. Shaun Wade, Ohio State (7.4)
10. Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (7.4)
11. DJ Daniel, Georgia (7.3)
12. Keith Taylor, Washington (7.2)
13. Paulson Adebo, Stanford (7.1)
14. Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon (7.1)
15. Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky (7.0)
16. Camryn Bynum, California (7.0)
17. Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota (6.9)
18. Tay Gowan, UCF (6.9)
19. Bryce Thompson, Tennessee (6.9)
20. Shakur Brown, Michigan State (6.8)
21. Trill Williams, Syracuse (6.7)
22. Tre Brown, Oklahoma (6.6)
23. Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina (6.5)
24. Mark Webb, Georgia (6.5)
25. Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas (6.5)
26. Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central (6.3)
27. Brandin Echols, Kentucky (6.1)
28. Darren Hall, San Diego State (6.0)
29. Michael Carter II, Duke (6.0)
Safeties
Scouted by: Cory Giddings
Best in Zone Coverage: Jevon Holland
Best Run-Stopper: Hamsah Nasirildeen
Most Versatile: Trevon Moehrig
Biggest Sleeper: Brady Breeze
1. Trevon Moehrig, TCU (8.3)
2. Jevon Holland, Oregon (7.8)
3. Jamar Johnson, Indiana (7.6)
4. Richie Grant, UCF (7.5)
5. Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech (7.3)
6. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (7.2)
7. James Wiggins, Cincinnati (7.2)
8. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri (7.2)
9. JaCoby Stevens, LSU (7.2)
10. Brady Breeze, Oregon (7.1)
11. Caden Sterns, Texas (7.0)
12. Talanoa Hufanga, USC (7.0)
13. Ar'Darius Washington, TCU (6.9)
14. Andre Cisco, Syracuse (6.8)
15. Christian Uphoff, Illinois St. (6.8)
16. Shawn Davis, Florida (6.8)
17. Jamien Sherwood, Auburn (6.8)
18. Darrick Forrest Jr., Cincinnati (6.7)
19. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh (6.7)
20. Donovan Stiner, Florida (6.7)
21. Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh (6.6)
22. Richard LeCounte, Georgia (6.5)
23. Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri (6.3)