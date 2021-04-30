NFL Draft 2021 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 12

The first round of the 2021 draft is in the books, but there are still plenty of talented prospects up for grabs in Day 2.

Some of the most notable players not to be selected within the first 32 picks include Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig, two prospects many consider to be the best at their respective positions in this class.

Neither should last long into the second round, with safeties in particular being a popular position to trade up for on Day 2. The New York Giants executed a move up the board to get one twice within the last six years alone, sliding up to acquire both Landon Collins and Xavier McKinney.

Expect plenty of wheeling and dealing as clubs position themselves to get a guy who fell past the first round.

With that in mind, here is the full list of the best players remaining after Day 1:

Grading Scale

10: Once-in-a-Generation Prospect at Their Position (No. 1 Overall)

9.5-9.9: Hall of Fame Talent (Top 3 Overall)

9.0-9.4: Potential All-Pro (Top 10 Overall)

8.5-8.9: Immediate-Impact NFL Starter (1st Round)

8.0-8.4: Immediate NFL Starter (1st-2nd Round)

7.5-7.9: Potential NFL Starter (2nd-3rd Round)

7.0-7.4: Future Role Player/Spot Starter (4th round)

6.5-6.9: Career Backup/Rotational Player (5th-6th round)

6.0-6.4: Fringe Backup Potential (7th round)

5.5-5.9: UDFA Who Should Make Roster (UDFA)



5.0-5.4: UDFA Long Shot to Make Roster (UDFA

0.0-4.9: Training Camp Body (UDFA)

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs

Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties