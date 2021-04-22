John Cena Shoots on Branching out of WWE, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon and More

3 of 7

If you're on Twitter, Cena is an absolute must-follow, and there's a chance he's following you, too. With almost 13 million followers on Twitter alone, he's following roughly 245,000 of those accounts back.

It's a relatively recent phenomenon, and he's never explained his actions until now. Simply put, he jumps at any chance he gets to give his followers a sense of satisfaction from knowing that he knows they exist.

"We always talk about followers, how many people are following me," he said. "I just think it's important, and I obviously can't speak to everyone because there's not enough minutes in the day, to let someone know you're there with something as simple as hitting a 'follow' button.

"I can do a few minutes at a time if I'm traveling in a car or have a few moments to myself or just cracking a message for the day. I can follow a group of people who my message resonated with or they've been following me for a while or they see my positivity and motivation.

"I'm very grateful for everyone who looks at those messages because it's why, among other things, those two new books are out because it's almost like a greatest hits or culmination of Twitter journaling," he continued. "I think following and listening to folks and just recognizing their existence is as important, if not more important, than people following you."

Cena's approach to social media on the whole is inspiring, to say the least. He offers words of wisdom on his Twitter timeline almost every day, whereas on Instagram, he routinely posts pictures for his own amusement.

He likes coming up with new ways to keep his followers thinking, engaged and motivated.

"I enjoy what I do with social media because it keeps me creative," Cena said. "I also use it like a daily journal. It's very much on my mind that I should be accountable for what I say. A lot of the existence on social media is brash, abrasive, argumentative, and I think it's that way to give the lack of accountability and say whatever we want and not be held accountable for it. To me, it reinforces my self-worth. If I reach anyone, that's great, but I do it for me.

"I didn't get a reputation in WWE for being the most gifted technician," he added. "That's far outside of my grasp, but certainly whether people enjoyed what I did or not, I think they would say that I walked the talk and love the company I work for. I say 'I love' not 'loved,' and 'work' not 'worked,' because I have been, am and always will be a WWE Superstar.

"I don't think there's anyone who can debate my passion or values for the product, the company or how I live my life. This is just an extra degree of accountability that [social media] gives me."