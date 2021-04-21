    Report: Zach Wilson to Attend 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland Amid Jets Rumors

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 21, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before participating in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Zach Wilson is headed to Cleveland.

    At least for the 2021 NFL draft. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the BYU quarterback, who will presumably be the No. 2 player off the board on April 29 behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, will attend the draft in person.

    The Jets own the second overall pick and are looking for a quarterback after dealing Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. The 2018 third overall pick posted a 72.7 quarterback rating, last among all qualified quarterbacks, in 2020

    According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets feel Wilson could be "an ideal scheme fit" in a West Coast offense under new coordinator Mike LaFleur. 

    Wilson threw for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns to three interceptions and tacked on 10 rushing scores last season, and the B/R NFL Scouting Department has him ranked in its latest big board as the fourth-best quarterback in this year's class, behind Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. 

    Lawrence, who is expected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, plans to watch the draft with "a few" family and friends at Clemson, according to Schefter

    A limited number of fans and media, along with invited prospects, will be allowed at this year's draft.

