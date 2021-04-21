Florida's Keyontae Johnson Won't Enter 2021 NBA Draft After Medical Emergency

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson will not enter the NBA draft this year, announcing on Twitter that he's still awaiting medical clearance to begin playing basketball again after suffering a medical emergency during a game in December:

"I am progressing and steadily making progress daily in my health," Johnson wrote. "I am patiently waiting on my medical clearance. While speaking with my family, doctors, coaches and athletic trainer I've decided not to enter my name into the 2021 NBA draft. I plan to keep working to prepare for the upcoming season."

Johnson, 21, collapsed on the court during a road game against Florida State on December 12. The forward was initially listed in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma but was able to begin communicating with others a few days later. Neither Johnson nor the Gators have disclosed the cause of his collapse, though his family did announce it was not related to COVID-19.

The Virginia native was named first-team All-SEC in 2020 after posting 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 31 contests that year. The media picked him as the SEC's Preseason Men's Basketball Player of the Year ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

In his three full appearances in 2021, the forward logged 19.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Johnson as a mid-second round pick on his 2020 draft board and moved him up to No. 14 in 2021 ahead of the college basketball season:

"NBA evaluators were surprised when Johnson decided not to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, as many thought he had a chance to turn into a late first-round pick after going through even the truncated process. Again, NBA teams are constantly on the lookout for wings who do two things: defend multiple positions and shoot. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Johnson is a tank who can hit shots from distance, and then guard 1 through 4 at the collegiate level. By the end of SEC play last year, Johnson was one of the five best players in the conference and clearly earned All-SEC honors. Look for more of the same this year, and I’d expect he goes in round one in 2021."

Ranked the No. 69 overall recruit in the class of 2018 by 247Sports, Johnson picked Florida over offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Boston College and Wichita State.

It's unclear when Johnson could return to the court.