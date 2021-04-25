The Weakest Link in Every Projected NBA Playoff Team's Starting 5

0 of 16

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NBA playoffs are when the league turns mean.

Teams ruthlessly exploit opponents' every frailty, and the search for edges, however small, takes on top importance.

After a regular season full of rest, a little coasting and the unavoidably diminished urgency that comes with a months-long slog where every game doesn't really matter, this postseason baring of fangs shows the kind of total commitment to winning we all want from sports.

In a way, this is refreshing. It's also cruel.

For the players that fall into the prey category, the impending attacks are also opportunities—a chance for perceived liabilities to prove they're actually assets.

We'll focus on the projected top eight teams in each conference, making educated guesses as to who'll emerge from the play-in round to secure those last two spots in the East and West.

All of these teams are dangerous, so we'll have to stretch on some of them. Fortunately for us, none of them are perfect. And the playoffs are where imperfections matter most.