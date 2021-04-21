Jake Paul to UFC Legend Daniel Cormier: 'I'll Beat the F--k out of Your Fat Ass'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In his quest to call out every major star who has ever fought in UFC, Jake Paul recently set his sights on former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with his brother Logan Paul (h/t Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com), Jake had this to say in response to Cormier's comments about the controversial YouTube star's win over Ben Askren in a boxing match on Saturday night:

"Daniel Cormier, (mimicking) 'That's my boy Ben, he's gonna beat Jake, he pushed him in the face so he's gonna win now, chirp, chirp, chirp.' I knock him out and he's on Twitter, 'Ben, are you serious, bro, you went down like that? Ben are you kidding me? Ben, I can't believe you did that to the MMA community.' Shut the f--k up b---h. I'll beat the f--k out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland s--t. I swear to God, I'll beat the f--k out of Daniel Cormier.”

After Cormier expressed his disappointment with how Askren performed, Paul responded on Twitter by calling him "fat boy" and challenged him to a fight.

On the DC & Helwani show on ESPN (h/t Scott Christ of Bad Left Hook), Cormier said he wouldn't take up Paul on the challenge because he doesn't like to "punch down" to inferior competition.

"I'm not gonna punch down to some kid that's on YouTube that's, like, 'Fight me!' Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it's silly and stupid," Cormier said. "But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don't fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Paul knocked out Askren in the first round for his third consecutive win as a professional boxer. He has made a habit of calling out superstar fighters who can help him generate headlines, including former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

As a businessman, Paul's approach seems to be working with audiences. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin noted early estimates suggest Saturday's event generated more than 1 million pay-per-view buys.