Eagles' Nick Sirianni Played 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' During NFL Draft Zoom Calls

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday he challenged some 2021 NFL draft prospects to a game of "rock, paper, scissors" during Zoom calls to test their level of competitiveness.

Sirianni, who was hired by the Eagles in January after three years as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator, explained he even threw in some trash talk to see which players were comfortable engaging in verbal warfare with him:

The NFL pre-draft process is a wild experience. While on one hand it's an extremely important job interview, on the other it's impossible for prospects to fully prepare for what's coming their way.

From random questions, often ranging from seemingly meaningless to disrespectful, to an NFL head coach trash-talking you while playing a game popular among preschoolers, it's quite a ride during one of the most stressful stretches of a player's career.

It ultimately comes down to NFL front offices and coaching staffs trying to find any advantage they can when evaluating prospects, a task made more difficult this year because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, which limited in-person interactions to Pro Day workouts.

In that regard, perhaps a game of "rock, paper, scissors" is more useful than asking what species a player would be if they were part of the animal kingdom.

Sirianni and the Eagles have the most picks (11) of any team in the 2021 draft, starting with the No. 12 overall selection in the first round. The marquee offseason event kicks off April 29.