    Eagles' Nick Sirianni Played 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' During NFL Draft Zoom Calls

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni speaks during a news conference at the NFL team's facility, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. The Colts will play the Houston Texans in an NFL wildcard playoff game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday he challenged some 2021 NFL draft prospects to a game of "rock, paper, scissors" during Zoom calls to test their level of competitiveness.

    Sirianni, who was hired by the Eagles in January after three years as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator, explained he even threw in some trash talk to see which players were comfortable engaging in verbal warfare with him:

    The NFL pre-draft process is a wild experience. While on one hand it's an extremely important job interview, on the other it's impossible for prospects to fully prepare for what's coming their way.

    From random questions, often ranging from seemingly meaningless to disrespectful, to an NFL head coach trash-talking you while playing a game popular among preschoolers, it's quite a ride during one of the most stressful stretches of a player's career.

    It ultimately comes down to NFL front offices and coaching staffs trying to find any advantage they can when evaluating prospects, a task made more difficult this year because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, which limited in-person interactions to Pro Day workouts.

    In that regard, perhaps a game of "rock, paper, scissors" is more useful than asking what species a player would be if they were part of the animal kingdom.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Sirianni and the Eagles have the most picks (11) of any team in the 2021 draft, starting with the No. 12 overall selection in the first round. The marquee offseason event kicks off April 29.  

    Related

      Aldon Smith Turns Himself In

      Seahawks DE was booked by police on second-degree battery charge and released on bond

      Aldon Smith Turns Himself In
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aldon Smith Turns Himself In

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Antonio Brown, Britney Taylor Settle Lawsuit Involving Alleged Sexual Assault

      Antonio Brown, Britney Taylor Settle Lawsuit Involving Alleged Sexual Assault
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Antonio Brown, Britney Taylor Settle Lawsuit Involving Alleged Sexual Assault

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles to Have QB Competition

      HC Nick Sirianni officially declares Philly will have an open competition for its starting QB job

      Eagles to Have QB Competition
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Eagles to Have QB Competition

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL rumors: Bill Belichick eyed 3 coaching openings after Super Bowl LII loss

      NFL rumors: Bill Belichick eyed 3 coaching openings after Super Bowl LII loss
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      NFL rumors: Bill Belichick eyed 3 coaching openings after Super Bowl LII loss

      RSN
      via RSN