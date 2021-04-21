Charlotte Flair Rips Suspension; CM Punk on WWE Return; WrestleMania 37 Revenue

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Comments on Potential WWE Return

Fans have discussed CM Punk potentially returning to pro wrestling ever since he left WWE in January 2014, but Punk has remained resistant thus far.

While the 42-year-old veteran hasn't completely shut down the thought of wrestling again, he has managed to stay away for more than seven years.

Punk was once again asked about possibly returning to WWE in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, and he explained why he would be hesitant to do so:

"I don't need the money. And the way the wrestling business is now, it's wacky. You've got WWE, who has multiple billion-dollar television deals, and the television's awful. I go back there, I'm just another guy.

"And it's not even that—I'd be just another guy that's doing not-good television. I want to do stuff that's good. I want my name attached to quality projects, where it's fun and it makes people laugh, smile, think and people don't hate watching it. I want to do fun stuff."

Punk has a point to some degree if he is referring to Raw, which isn't particularly enjoyable on a weekly basis, but SmackDown has been quite good ever since Roman Reigns returned to the fold in August.

Reigns has arguably been the most compelling person in wrestling since then, and a Reigns vs. Punk rivalry and match would undoubtedly be massive for WWE, especially since Punk's former advocate, Paul Heyman, is currently Reigns' special adviser.

Punk has seemingly been more open to going with AEW rather than signing with WWE, as evidenced by recently telling Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast that there are "more interesting" opponents for him in AEW than WWE, such as AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

That doesn't mean Punk wants to go to AEW either, but based on his comments, he appears more intrigued with the young company than running it back in WWE.

Charlotte Bashes Storyline WWE Suspension

During an appearance on Raw Talk on Monday night, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Charlotte Flair had been indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000 for attacking an official on Raw.

Charlotte responded to the punishment Tuesday on Twitter, writing:

"This whole thing sped past ridiculous, jumped over absurd and landed right on stupid. The top two wrestlers in WWE having a classic match on the flagship show, and for what? To be ruined by a petulant child with Road Warriors cosplay shoulder pads.

"They found one other thing as well: audacity. The audacity to fine me. The audacity to physically remove me from MY RING and remove me from a building with MY NAME on the marquee. The fine? The suspension? Adam Pearce? All the same, a joke."

Charlotte faced Asuka in the main event of Raw, and Flair had Asuka in a precarious position while setting up for the Figure Eight. Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley got involved, however, preventing The Queen from executing the move.

That allowed Asuka to catch Charlotte in a crucifix pinning combination for the win, which didn't sit well with Flair.

Infuriated by the fact that the referee missed Ripley's interference, Flair savagely attacked the ref after the match despite other officials demanding that she stop.

Charlotte's attack on the referee further established her new heel character, which debuted on Raw that night after WrestleMania 37 out of frustration for not being included on the WrestleMania card.

Flair is now in an ideal role, and the manner in which she responded to the suspension and fine should only cement her status as the top heel in the Raw women's division.

WWE WrestleMania Revenue and Attendance Figures

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported the revenue and attendance figures Tuesday for Nights 1 and 2 of WWE WrestleMania 37.

Thurston was informed by the Tampa Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, that 17,946 people attended Night 1 of WrestleMania and 18,501 attended Night 2.

That helped WWE generate $6.2 million in revenue, marking the first live gate for the company in 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of ticket sales, Thurston noted that Night 1 drew 20,172 sales and Night 2 drew 20,634 sales. He noted that attendance being lower than ticket sales may have been the result of an overeager secondary market.

Prior to WrestleMania, WWE announced that it would have a capacity of roughly 25,000 for both nights of WrestleMania, and WWE announced an attendance of 25,675 for each night.

Per Thurston, it is unclear if WWE made 25,000 tickets available for each night or if it sold all of the tickets it put up for sale.

Overall, WrestleMania was considered a big success due to the revenue generated and the shows WWE delivered.

The most notable moments of WrestleMania included Bianca Belair beating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania and Roman Reigns beating Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain the Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2.

