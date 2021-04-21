Video: Ronda Rousey, Husband Travis Browne Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child.

In a video posted to her official YouTube page, Rousey showed off her baby bump and said she's about four months pregnant:

Browne, a fellow mixed martial artist, most recently worked for the UFC. He hasn't fought since losing to Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213 in July 2017.

Rousey and Browne began dating in 2015 and were married two years later in Hawaii. She became the first women's bantamweight champion in UFC history in 2012 and held the title for three years before losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

After a second loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016, Rousey spent one year as a professional wrestler in WWE. "Rowdy" Ronda made her official debut with the company at the 2018 Royal Rumble and had her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag bout with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey won the Raw women's title from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. She held the championship for eight months before being pinned by Becky Lynch in the main-event triple-threat match that also featured Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

That remains Rousey's last appearance with WWE. Rousey and Browne announced in the video they will reveal the baby's gender at a later date.