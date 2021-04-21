    Zach Wilson's Draft Situation Compared to Patrick Mahomes' in 2017 by NFL Coach

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before participating in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Friday, March 26, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Zach Wilson is seemingly a lock to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and at least one coach compares his college career to that of Patrick Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech.

    Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said:

    "People think now about Mahomes as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and how great he is now, but coming out of Texas Tech, he was not this surefire guy. He was uber-talented arm-wise, and he does a lot of stuff that is really sexy now, but he threw a lot of bad picks, and his decision-making, I thought, was really inconsistent. With Wilson, you see a lot of, 'Why would you even try that?'"

          

