Zach Wilson's Draft Situation Compared to Patrick Mahomes' in 2017 by NFL Coach

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Zach Wilson is seemingly a lock to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and at least one coach compares his college career to that of Patrick Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said:

"People think now about Mahomes as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and how great he is now, but coming out of Texas Tech, he was not this surefire guy. He was uber-talented arm-wise, and he does a lot of stuff that is really sexy now, but he threw a lot of bad picks, and his decision-making, I thought, was really inconsistent. With Wilson, you see a lot of, 'Why would you even try that?'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.