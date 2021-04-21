    NFL Coach on 'Special' Micah Parsons: 'His Upside Is to Be the Best' LB in NFL

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in coverage during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Already regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has earned rave reviews for his potential from at least one coach in the league.  

    Speaking to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, an anonymous defensive coach from an NFL team said Parsons' "upside is to be the best linebacker in the league."

    "He's special," the coach added. 

    Parsons opted out of playing for the Nittany Lions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a breakout star as a sophomore, winning the Butkus–Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award and being named a consensus All-American. 

    During that 2019 season, Parsons finished with 109 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games. He was named Defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl against Memphis after recording three tackles for loss and two sacks in Penn State's 53-39 win. 

    The defensive coach told Feldman that Parsons is someone who "needs a coach on his ass" if he's going to become a great NFL player. 

    So much of the attention in this year's draft has been on the offensive side of the ball. It's understandable since there could be as many as five quarterbacks taken in the top 10, not to mention pass-catchers such as Ja'Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts and DeVonta Smith being available. 

    Parsons is arguably the best defensive player available in the 2021 class. He's got the potential to be a game-wrecker in the middle of the field for a team in need of a playmaking linebacker who can attack the quarterback. 

