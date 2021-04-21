    Trey Lance 'Has the Biggest Upside of Anyone in This Draft,' Says NFL QBs Coach

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day Friday, March, 12, 2021, in Fargo, North Dakota. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
    Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

    Trey Lance is arguably the biggest unknown in the 2021 NFL draft, but the North Dakota State star has scouts salivating about the kind of player he could be. 

    Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, one anonymous quarterbacks coach who works with an NFL team believes Lance "has the biggest upside of anyone in this draft."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

