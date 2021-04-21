NFL Coaches Praise Kyle Pitts: 'A Unicorn'; 'He's Ridiculous, Man, Holy Crap'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is drawing rave reviews from NFL coaches ahead of next week's 2021 NFL draft.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic spoke to multiple NFL coaches, and several of them showered praise on to the potential top-five pick.

An anonymous quarterbacks coach called Pitts a "unicorn," while a wide receivers coach said: "He's ridiculous, man. Holy crap. To be that big and that fast and that skilled—wow."

While Trevor Lawrence has been locked in as the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick for months, the New York Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Justin Fields, or outside playmakers like DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.

Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and Pitts are likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

