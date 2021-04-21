DeVonta Smith 'Tough as S--t; He Will Bite Your Face Off,' Says NFL WRs Coach

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

An anonymous NFL wide receivers coach raved about Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith's intangibles Wednesday ahead of next week's 2021 NFL draft.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the coach expressed concern over Smith's 170-pound frame but added: "He's tough as s--t. He will bite your face off. He's gonna try. He won't back down, but is he gonna win the battle?"

Smith is considered one of the top wide receivers in the draft, which begins April 29, along with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle.

While Trevor Lawrence has been locked in as the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick for months, the New York Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Justin Fields or an outside playmaker like Smith and Chase.

Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

