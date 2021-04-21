    NFL Coach: Mac Jones 'Most Advanced' QB in the Draft; Trevor Lawrence 'The Best'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the start of their Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    An anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said Wednesday that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the "best" signal-caller in the 2021 NFL draft, but they also noted they would take Alabama's Mac Jones if they had to win "right now."

    The coach explained to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic why Jones is the "most advanced" QB in the star-studded 2021 class:

    "In my mind, if I had to win right now, this year, he's the most advanced quarterback of any of them. I think Trevor's the best. I'm cosigning on him, but his system adjustment will be much bigger than Mac. Jones is gonna walk in Day 1 and just have to flip terminology because he's gonna know pro football. He's been coached by Sark [Steve Sarkisian]. He understands run checks, understands moving protections—not that these others don't, but he's on a different level.

    "The question is, are Mac Jones' physical tools worthy of being a top-five pick or even first-round? I don't know that his physical abilities warrant that, but if you tell me that I have to win now, I think his physicals are good enough. How many guys in the history of football in 12 games against top college competition threw for 4,500 yards, throw 41 touchdowns and only four picks and completed 77 percent in a pro system? Some guys at pro days don't do 77 percent on air."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and more react to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd 📲

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Top 25 Under 25 ✍️

      @GDavenport ranks the league's best young players ahead of the 2021 draft 📲

      NFL's Top 25 Under 25 ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Top 25 Under 25 ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Game-Changers in the Draft

      The most dynamic players in this year's NFL draft class ⭐

      Biggest Game-Changers in the Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Game-Changers in the Draft

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady, Mahomes Chirp on Twitter

      Brady and Mahomes had some fun online after Royals’ Salvador Perez paid up on his bet 📸

      Brady, Mahomes Chirp on Twitter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Mahomes Chirp on Twitter

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report