NFL Coach: Mac Jones 'Most Advanced' QB in the Draft; Trevor Lawrence 'The Best'

An anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said Wednesday that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the "best" signal-caller in the 2021 NFL draft, but they also noted they would take Alabama's Mac Jones if they had to win "right now."

The coach explained to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic why Jones is the "most advanced" QB in the star-studded 2021 class:

"In my mind, if I had to win right now, this year, he's the most advanced quarterback of any of them. I think Trevor's the best. I'm cosigning on him, but his system adjustment will be much bigger than Mac. Jones is gonna walk in Day 1 and just have to flip terminology because he's gonna know pro football. He's been coached by Sark [Steve Sarkisian]. He understands run checks, understands moving protections—not that these others don't, but he's on a different level.

"The question is, are Mac Jones' physical tools worthy of being a top-five pick or even first-round? I don't know that his physical abilities warrant that, but if you tell me that I have to win now, I think his physicals are good enough. How many guys in the history of football in 12 games against top college competition threw for 4,500 yards, throw 41 touchdowns and only four picks and completed 77 percent in a pro system? Some guys at pro days don't do 77 percent on air."

