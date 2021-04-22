0 of 9

The NFL draft is exactly one week away, and teams' preparation for the crucial event is nearing completion.

Scouting departments are devoted to scrutinizing every possible draft prospect. With so many draftable prospects and the college football landscape scrambled on account of the varying responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's draft prep posed challenges unlike any other.

The first round, which is set for Thursday, is going to see most of the familiar names come off the board. However, there is plenty of value to be found on Days 2 and 3.

In a year when some prospects didn't get to play at all, there's a good possibility that some quality NFL players are slipping through the cracks.

Every year, there are players who get picked late on Day 2 or Day 3 and go on to make a bigger-than-expected impact. James Robinson (undrafted), Antonio Gibson (third round) and Kamren Curl (seventh round) are just a few unheralded prospects from last year's class to surprise.

Here's a look at the best-kept secrets of the 2021 NFL draft.