    Super League to 'Reconsider Most Appropriate Steps' After English Clubs Leave

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    A banner hangs from one of the gates of Stamford Bridge stadium in London where Chelsea fans were protesting against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    The Super League released a statement on Tuesday saying it would "reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project" after all six Premier League founding members—Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham—officially withdrew from the competition, along with the Serie A's Inter Milan.  

    The statement read as follows:

                    

