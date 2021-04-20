Super League to 'Reconsider Most Appropriate Steps' After English Clubs Leave

Super League to 'Reconsider Most Appropriate Steps' After English Clubs LeaveApril 21, 2021
The Super League released a statement on Tuesday saying it would "reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project" after all six Premier League founding members—Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham—officially withdrew from the competition, along with the Serie A's Inter Milan.
The statement read as follows:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
#SuperLeague official statement 🚨 "We are reconsidering the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project”. “We're proposing a new competition, because current one isn't working. English clubs have been forced to leave, due to outside pressure”. It’s gonna be suspended. https://t.co/2GWXSVhTr4
