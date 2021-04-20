Super League to 'Reconsider Most Appropriate Steps' After English Clubs Leave

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Super League released a statement on Tuesday saying it would "reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project" after all six Premier League founding members—Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham—officially withdrew from the competition, along with the Serie A's Inter Milan.

The statement read as follows:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.