Giants Rumors: NY Considering Trading Down from No. 11 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are reportedly open to trading down from the No. 11 pick in next week's NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the pick is expected to have "real value" around the league. The Giants will likely have to wait until next Thursday's first round gets underway before seeing what type of value they can extract from the selection.

With quarterback being a heavy focus of the top 10—it's possible, if not likely, that five quarterbacks will be selected within the first 10 selections—teams targeting other positions should be able to find value later than typical years.

The Giants, who need help on the offensive line, wide receiver and on the defensive edges, may find a can't-miss prospect at a need position is available at No. 11. Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater and Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle could all be available when the Giants are on the clock.

If general manager Dave Gettleman feels edge-rusher is the team's top priority, then it may be prudent to trade back. This is considered a weaker class for the edges, with Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips likely available into the late teens or early 20s.

The Giants could also target a receiver like LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. or Minnesota's Rashod Bateman later in Round 1 if they feel the dropoff from Smith or Waddle is not severe.

Gettleman will come into the 2021 season on the hot seat, so his decision in this first round could make or break his job.