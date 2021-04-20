    Giants Rumors: NY Considering Trading Down from No. 11 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, New York Giants senior vice president & general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. While he didn't come close to filling all the New York Giants' needs in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman has put the struggling franchise in position to pick into the strength of the draft.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The New York Giants are reportedly open to trading down from the No. 11 pick in next week's NFL draft.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the pick is expected to have "real value" around the league. The Giants will likely have to wait until next Thursday's first round gets underway before seeing what type of value they can extract from the selection. 

    With quarterback being a heavy focus of the top 10—it's possible, if not likely, that five quarterbacks will be selected within the first 10 selections—teams targeting other positions should be able to find value later than typical years.

    The Giants, who need help on the offensive line, wide receiver and on the defensive edges, may find a can't-miss prospect at a need position is available at No. 11. Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater and Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle could all be available when the Giants are on the clock.

    If general manager Dave Gettleman feels edge-rusher is the team's top priority, then it may be prudent to trade back. This is considered a weaker class for the edges, with Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips likely available into the late teens or early 20s.

    The Giants could also target a receiver like LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. or Minnesota's Rashod Bateman later in Round 1 if they feel the dropoff from Smith or Waddle is not severe. 

    Gettleman will come into the 2021 season on the hot seat, so his decision in this first round could make or break his job.  

