Kentucky Derby 2021: Race Schedule and Predictions for Top Contenders

The Kentucky Derby is almost upon us again, and unlike last year, it will be back in its rightful spot in May as the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, as opposed to last year, when it was run in September as the second leg.

The 147th running on Saturday, May 1 will also be a return to form to the true nature of the Derby, which is almost as much about the hats, the juleps and the star-studded crowds as it is the three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Churchill Downs won’t be entirely open for business as COVID-19 continues to persist, but as of April 5, organizers plan to limit reserved seats capacity to 40-50 percent and are still determining how many general admission tickets will be sold.

The schedule of events leading up to the most exciting two minutes in sports is as follows:

Opening night: April 24

Dawn at the Downs: April 25–26

Champions Day: April 27

Thurby: April 29

As is customary, the fillies will run in the Kentucky Oaks race on the Friday before the Derby.

Everything you need to know about the Derby day schedule is below:

Kentucky Derby 2021 Schedule

Date: Saturday, May 1

TV: NBC

TV coverage: Starts at 2:30 p.m. ET

Gate and race: 6:50 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Now let’s take a look at the top contenders for this year’s rose garland and predict how they will do in the Run for the Roses.

