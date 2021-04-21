The Biggest Game-Changers in the 2021 NFL Draft Class

0 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Plenty of prospects in this year's NFL draft class are exceptional players who we may be watching in the NFL for years to come. But not all are outright game-changers.

Put simply, game-changers are those special players who possess the ability to break a game right open⁠—on either side of the ball.

These dynamic quarterbacks can create a play even if they've gone through their entire progression and found no one open. These shifty running backs can't be brought to the ground, or keep their legs churning for multiple yards after contact. These speedy wideouts have an impeccable nose for the ball, even in double coverage. These ferocious pass-rushers zero-in on quarterbacks like they're wearing a honing beacon.

Let's take a look at some of the game-changers in this year's draft class and begin to imagine the ways they could create their own brand of chaos in the league this season and beyond. The following players appear in alphabetical order.

The only additional criteria used to select them (besides, you know, game-changing ability) was making sure at least one player was represented from among the following: quarterback, wide receiver, running back, tight end, pass-rusher and defensive back. After all, we all know this class is stacked with first-round wideouts who can take over a game.