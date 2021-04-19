    Ben Askren Denies His 1st-Round TKO Loss to Jake Paul Was Rigged

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, UFC fighter Ben Askren waits for the start of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout between David Branch and Jared Cannonier at UFC 230, in New York. Askren is finally making his UFC debut after a decade in mixed martial arts and a lifetime of wrestling. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Ben Askren denied taking a dive against Jake Paul in Saturday's first-round TKO.

    Askren told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday he stood to gain little from purposefully letting Paul win.

    "I think in fact I would lose a lot," he said. "That's not something that would ever cross my mind.

    While an experienced combat sports athlete, boxing wasn't Askren's area of expertise. Earlier in the interview with Helwani, the 36-year-old explained how he deployed a looser guard against Paul because that was what he was used to doing in the cage.

    "I wanted people to throw overhand rights because that's generally the easiest punch to get a takedown off of," he said.

    That proved to be disastrous against Paul, who Askren acknowledged has a "good overhand right."

    In general, the veteran fighter can laugh his way to the bank despite the result. He was already assured of a $500,000 payout, and his earnings will continue to climb if he gets a cut of the pay-per-view revenue. MMA Fighting's Damon Martin reported the event is estimated to have collected between 1.2 million and 1.6 million buys.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Askren Denies Loss Was Rigged

      Ben Askren denies taking a dive against Jake Paul in 1st-round TKO: 'That's not something that would ever cross my mind'

      Askren Denies Loss Was Rigged
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Askren Denies Loss Was Rigged

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ryota Murata Reportedly Eyeing June Return, Then GGG Showdown At Years End

      Ryota Murata Reportedly Eyeing June Return, Then GGG Showdown At Years End
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Ryota Murata Reportedly Eyeing June Return, Then GGG Showdown At Years End

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Report: Paul vs. Askren PPV Buys Expected to Be in 1.2-1.6M Range

      Report: Paul vs. Askren PPV Buys Expected to Be in 1.2-1.6M Range
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: Paul vs. Askren PPV Buys Expected to Be in 1.2-1.6M Range

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera in the works for June

      “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera in the works for June
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera in the works for June

      Patrick L. Stumberg
      via Bad Left Hook