Cowboys Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

After a relatively quiet free-agency period, the Dallas Cowboys' best opportunity to improve their roster will come in just over a week with the 2021 NFL draft.

Injuries showed just how precarious an NFL roster can be. The attrition that afflicted the Cowboys took them from NFC East favorite to a 6-10 record and the 10th pick.

The lost season will at least provide the club the opportunity to add some young talent. Injuries to key veterans exposed the need for depth and new blood in several position groups.

It also means some veterans are going to be impacted by the selections made over draft weekend. While the team and fans can get excited about some picks, the reality for others is that they are likely watching their replacement being selected.

These players are going to be watching the draft with a little more attention as their situation could change depending on who the team ends up adding.