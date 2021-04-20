Ranking the Top NHL Defensemen in the Next 5 Years

0 of 10

Many of the best defensemen in the NHL this season are in their late-20s or early-30s. It usually takes young blueliners several seasons to fully develop their skills at the big league level.

Notable examples include last season's finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi (the 2020 Norris winner) is 30, as is the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman. Meanwhile, John Carlson of the Washington Capitals is 31.

Recent former Norris winners and finalists, including the Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano, the San Jose Sharks Brent Burns and the Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty, also fell within that age range.

Most of them remain among the NHL's best blueliners. However, there are a number of young rearguards under the age of 25 who are already joining their ranks. In a few years, they will supplant their older peers as the best in the league.

Some, such as the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar, quickly established themselves as stars. Others, such as Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, have quietly become the best rearguards on their teams.

Here's our ranking of the top-10 NHL defensemen in the next five years. Offensive and defensive skills, time on ice and special-team play were among the factors used for this compilation.